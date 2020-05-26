Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.7% ) says it has settled 90% of the land disputes associated with its Tanzania-based North Mara operation, and has paid the first tranche of the $300M settlement reached with the Tanzanian government to resolve the disputes it inherited from former subsidiary Acacia Mining.

Barrick says the moves mean it will finally be able to ship gold concentrate containers out of Tanzania, which have been sitting at Dar es Salaam Port for three years because of the disputes.

In its framework agreement with the government, Barrick says the shipping of ~1,600 containers of concentrate resumed in April and the first $100M received from the sale has gone to the government, to be followed by five yearly payments of $40M each.