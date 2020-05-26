Casino stocks are higher on the day as the news out of Hong Kong looks incrementally better and U.S. casinos report the return of some traffic at opened locations despite social distancing rules in place and many poker rooms/slot machine areas closed.

Today's gains could be tied to the forward progress of opening more parts of the U.S. as much as the actual light revenue tallies so far in the early stages of casino openings. Most notably, Nevada's governor set June 4 as the target casino opening date in that state.

Gainers today in morning action include Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +7.2% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +6.3% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH +6.8% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +4.8% ), Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.9% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +8.5% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +7.3% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +6.2% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +5.6% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.7% ) and Century Casinos (CNTY +5.3% ).