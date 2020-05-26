Thinly traded micro cap TransMedics Group (TMDX +2.6% ) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of positive results from a pivotal U.S. study, Liver PROTECT, evaluating its Organ Care System (OCS) for preserving and assessing donor livers intended for transplantation.

The 300-subject study met the primary and secondary endpoints. The use of OCS Liver resulted in a statistically significantly lower rate of early allograft dysfunction (EAD) compared to control across donors after brain death and after circulatory death (17.3% OCS vs. 30.5% control; p=0.009). EAD is the most common severe complication that occurs early after liver transplantation.

The primary safety endpoint was also met.

OCS is a portable multiorgan normothermic preservation and assessment system that the company says mirrors human physiology and preserves organ vitality during transport.

On another note, it has launched a $60M stock offering. Price, volume and terms have yet to be announced.