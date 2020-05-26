StealthGas +4.3% post Q1 results

  • StealthGas (GASS +4.3%) reports Q1 results with operational utilization of 97.8% vs. 98.8% Y/Y, due to few ships being in the spot market - equivalent to 8.4% of voyage days.
  • Fleet calendar days down 11.9% Q/Q to 3,811, attributed to strategic fleet contraction.
  • Total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods representing ~$126M in contracted revenues.
  • Period coverage for 2021 is currently 31%.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin increased 318 bps to 48%.
  • The Company owned an average of 41.0 vessels compared to 45.4 Y/Y.
  • Low gearing, as debt to assets, stands at 37.6%, largely due to intense repayment schedule.
  • Total cash of $42.6M is expected to increase by about $25M in Q2 following the financing of the three Medium Gas Carriers owned by newly established Joint Venture.
  • The company purchased almost 1.4M of GASS shares for a total consideration of $2.9M during April 2020.
