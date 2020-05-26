Mack-Cali (CLI +5.1% ) accuses four directors that won seats on the board after being nominated by activist investor Bow Street last year of holding secret talks with Bow Street to become part of a campaign to remove the REIT's CEO.

CLI said it never sought to remove the Bow Street directors from the board and invited all of them to be re-nominated on the company's slate this year. All four accepted.

The company only removed the four from its slate after it learned that Alan Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Nori Gerardo Lietz joined Bow Street's slate seeking control of the board.

Mack-Cali disputes Bow Street's accusations that it ignored the four directors and points to conflicts of interest and their affiliations with Bow Street, "which call into question the nominees' ability to act as independent director.

Bow Street comes out with its own statement listing its reasons for wanting to change the REIT's leadership.

Mack-Cali's annual meeting takes place on June 10.