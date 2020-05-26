Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is down 7.2% as analysts react to a Friday run-up following the company's Q1 results, where it topped revenue expectations and recorded strong user growth.

After a light positive start Friday, shares ended the day up 14.5%. They hit their 52-week high with opening orders today.

Meanwhile several firms moved to the sidelines. Goldman Sachs cut to Neutral with a $62.70 price target vs. current $63.73; Jefferies has cut to Hold with a $62.50 target; and China Renaissance cut to Hold with a $59 target, currently implying 7.4% downside.

AJ Securities raised its rating to Buy, however, and set an $80 target (25.5% upside).