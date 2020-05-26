Retail stocks are outperforming as more stores open and reports on traffic indicate at least some moderate activity with shoppers amid social distancing rules.
Notable gainers include specialty names like At Home Group (HOME +9.8%), Container Store (TCS +10.9%), Lands' End (LE +10.6%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +6.4%), Michaels (MIK +7.5%), Williams-Sonoma (WSM +3.2%) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +6.0%) - as well as the mall dwellers like Gap (GPS +9.0%), Macy's (M +9.8%), Kohl's (KSS +8.8%), L Brands (LB +6.9%), Tilly's (TLYS +5.7%) and Chico's (CHS +7.3%).
Some internet retail stocks like Etsy (ETSY -2.2%), Chewy (CHWY -0.3%), Shopify (SHOP -5.2%), Amazon (AMZN +0.0%) and Overstock.com (OSTK -0.3%) are underperforming a bit with brick-and-mortar back in focus. Of course, those names have been in rally mode during most of the pandemic.
