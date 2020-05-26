Retail stocks are outperforming as more stores open and reports on traffic indicate at least some moderate activity with shoppers amid social distancing rules.

Notable gainers include specialty names like At Home Group (HOME +9.8% ), Container Store (TCS +10.9% ), Lands' End (LE +10.6% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +6.4% ), Michaels (MIK +7.5% ), Williams-Sonoma (WSM +3.2% ) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +6.0% ) - as well as the mall dwellers like Gap (GPS +9.0% ), Macy's (M +9.8% ), Kohl's (KSS +8.8% ), L Brands (LB +6.9% ), Tilly's (TLYS +5.7% ) and Chico's (CHS +7.3% ).