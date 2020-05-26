American Woodmark (AMWD +1.0% ) reported Q4 sales decrease of 2% Y/Y to $399.2M, reflects declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 253 bps to 18.9%; and operating margin declined by 272 bps to 6.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $53.43M (-16.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 230 bps to 13.4%.

Cash provided by operating activities for FY20 was $177.5M; and free cash flow $136.8M.

Company recognized a charge of $0.2M during Q4 and anticipates taking an additional charge of ~$1.4M for severance and related expenses during 1Q21.

Company has $97.1M of cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities until December 2022, and access to $94.3M of additional availability under revolver.

“While net revenue was down slightly for the quarter, we had nice growth in our builder business. In addition, demand on our stock business remains strong with our plants now fully operational", stated Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO.

