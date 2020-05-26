Boeing (BA +4.5% ) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +16.4% ) are researching the new coronavirus's behavior inside jetliners by tapping academics, engineers and medical experts who will examine new measures to prevent disease transmission on planes.

It's part of an industry push to curb risks that have brought air traffic to a near standstill as passengers seek more reliable protection from infection in flight.

Boeing has already expressed interest in a potential project at the University of Colorado, Boulder - that could determine the dosage of UV light needed to disinfect airplanes between flights - while Airbus is exploring self-cleaning materials, a disinfectant that can last for five days and touchless devices in lavatories.