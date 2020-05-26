CFRA keeps a Strong Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO +0.9% ) and hikes its price target to $1,275 from $1,250 after a positive assessment of the retailer's earnings report. The PT is much higher than the average sell-side PT of $1,153.47.

"The beat was driven by a stronger-than-expected top line, as same-store sales fell only 1.0% and revenue was flat yr/yr at $2.78B, ahead of the consensus expectations for a 7.2% SSS decline and $2.65B, respectively. AZO said its same store sales turned meaningfully positive over the last four weeks of the quarter, as stimulus checks began to flow through the economy," updates analyst Garrett Nelson.

CFRA views the record-high U.S. vehicle age (11.8 years) as a powerful secular demand driver and notes AZO's history of outperformance during recessions.

