Citizens Financial Group's (CFG +9.4% ) head of commercial banking said 1,000 commercial banking customers are seeking flexibility on loan terms and conditions during a virtual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference.

The bank has granted temporary principal and interest deferrals, representing ~3% of the commercial banking portfolio, said Don McCree, vice chairman and head of commercial banking.

Includes covenant waivers, mostly to allow for Paycheck Protection Program application.

Line draws of $7.2B funding in Q1 2020, down ~10%-15% through April 30.