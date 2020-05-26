South Africa's mining production likely will decline by 8%-10% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO of the country's Minerals Council said during a virtual panel discussion between mining chiefs about the industry.

Harmony Gold (HMY -4.7% ) CEO Peter Steenkamp said it would take a month for its mines to fully ramp up from June 1, when the country will allow all mines to operate again at full capacity.

Steenkamp said he expects Harmony's acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU -4.2% ) Mponeng mine to be completed by the end of July, a month later than previously scheduled; nearly 200 workers at Mponeng have tested positive for COVID-19, caused the mine to shut down over the weekend.

Other relevant tickers include GFI, SBSW