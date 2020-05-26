Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX +5.6% ) announces data generated at a "leading" public health research institute that showed Brilacidin's dose-dependent inhibitory effect on SARS-CoV-2 compared to vehicle control in a human cell line. Scientists at the public-health-focused U.S. university are evaluating Brilacidin as a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Specifically, the inhibitory effect ranged from an average of 29% at the lowest concentration to 85% at the highest concentration.

Additional testing is underway.

Brilacidin is a defensin-mimetic antibiotic. The company says that vaccines containing defensins, small proteins produced by circulating white blood cells and tissue cells that play a key role in host defense, have demonstrated an effect on primary innate antiviral immune response and other immunomodulatory activities.