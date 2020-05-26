Something could be changing at DavidsTEA (DTEA +22.7% ), according to reporting from the Ottawa Citizen.

The company is apparently being evicted from a store in Ottawa for not paying rent or responding to communications. That news comes against the backdrop that all DavidsTEA stores have been shuttered since March 17 due to the pandemic and the last update from the company was on April 27.

The strategy to exit an expensive lease could fall in line with a strategy outlined by Courage & Conviction Investing for the company to focus on the stronger e-commerce and wholesale businesses by letting the expensive mall and downtown store leases expire.

Shares of DTEA trade at $0.95 vs. the 52-week range of $2.30 to $0.32.