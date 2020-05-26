Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG -4% ) sinks after Raymond James double downgrades shares to Market Perform from Strong Buy, saying the stock's near-term bull case has "largely played out" and is now approaching its previous $152 price target.

Ray Jay analyst Joseph Altobello says stay-at-home orders lifted sales and earnings in Scotts' FQ2 and May could come in much better, but he does not expect the same performance in the current quarter.

SMG's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.