With the S&P 500 (SP500) pushing back above the psychologically important 3,000 level for the first time since March, David Rosenberg weighed in on the market's recovery from the March lows, pointing out the correlation between the Fed's recovery programs and the market exuberance.

The market has added $3 trillion in market cap from its lows, the namesake of Rosenberg Research & Associates said on CNBC, which coincides with the $3 trillion added to the Fed's balance sheet following the liquidity, credit and lending programs implemented at the height of the market unrest.

It's an "L-shaped recovery - and the 'L' stands for liquidity" he said.

The Federal Reserve conducted emergency rate cuts in early March, followed by discount window rate cuts and programs that allowed the purchase of commercial paper, treasury securities, and municipal debt. The Fed is also acting as a backstop of sorts for the Treasury's PPP program, extending credit to banks.