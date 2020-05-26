Downer EDI (OTC:DNERF) secures A$450M ($295.7M) contract from Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) Group for early mining and maintenance services at Eliwana iron-ore mine in the Pilbara region.

Production from the mine is set to start in December 2020 with higher quality ore, helping Fortescue maintain annual production rate of 170M/tonne for over 20 years.

Under the new agreement, Downer will complete early mining operations over two years and then stay on for a further three years to provide maintenance services.

The contract brings some relief to Downer, which withdrew its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast and deferred payment of an interim dividend in March amid coronavirus outbreak