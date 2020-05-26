Hedge fund Angelo Gordon says it bought $33M worth of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG +2.8% ) debt and is planning to push for deals that would increase the shale producer's cash reserves.

Angelo, which already is Northern Oil's second largest owner with a nearly 10% equity stake, says a potential transaction could include an exchange of equity or debt securities of the company.

Northern has been trying to cut its $1B-plus debt load via a debt-for-equity swap; in January, the company gave Angelo Gordon more than 387K preferred shares in exchange for $35.8M of its notes owned by the fund.