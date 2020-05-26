Ark Invest weighs in on General Motors (GM +6.5% ) announcement last week covering its next-gen driver assistance software Ultra Cruise for city streets.

"Interestingly and surprisingly, a team separate from Cruise Automation - GM's autonomous driving unit - designed the Ultra Cruise, suggesting significant inefficiencies since GM acquired Cruise more than 4 years ago. Indeed, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, this week GM laid off 8% of Cruise’s workforce after reiterating recently its 'unwavering' commitment to its fully autonomous effort," updates Ark's Tasha Keeney.

"Although it noted that the reduction in force did not include core engineering talent, GM does seem to be addressing a stretched balance sheet that is demanding more light duty truck sales than R&D in autonomous electric cars," she adds.