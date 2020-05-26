Lilly partner Junshi Biosciences advances COVID-19 antibody candidate

May 26, 2020 11:45 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences, Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.9%) collaboration partner in COVID-19, has identified and characterized two human monoclonal antibodies isolated from a patient who recovered from the coronavirus infection. The results were just published in Nature.
  • One, dubbed CB6, showed "superior" neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2, reducing virus levels by ~3 logs (1,000-fold) in rhesus monkeys when administered one day after infection.
  • When CB6 was given one before viral challenge, it showed "strong" prophylactic action by keeping SARS-CoV-2 load at or below 1 x 103 RNA copies/mL (by comparison, a study published last month in Nature showed a peak of 711,000 x 103 RNA copies per throat swab on day 4 of COVID-19 infection).
  • The companies plan to file respective INDs in China and the U.S. this quarter. Clinical trials will commence shortly thereafter.
