Sienna Resources (OTCPK:SNNAF) to enter into a two-year option period to acquire EMX Royalty's (EMX +1.2% ) Kuusamo Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project in Finland in exchange for a royalty, and making payments of cash and equity to EMX.

Sienna can earn 100% interest in Kuusamo by issuing 0.5M share to EMX and spending minimum of C$0.25M on exploration and project advancement over the next two years

The Kuusamo battery metals project is comprised of two exploration reservation properties located adjacent to and near EMX’s Kaukua PGE royalty property, which is being advanced by Palladium One Mining.