"It is not something I would put out there that I would want to hold Merck (MRK +2.3% ) to," says CEO Ken Frazier of the 12-18 month time frame being bandied about for development of a vaccine.

Vaccines, he says, need "very large" clinical trials taking months, if not years to complete. "You want to make sure that when you put a vaccine into millions if not billions of people, it is safe."

Merck hasn't signed on to the government's Operation Warp Speed project, which aims to sharply reduce the amount of time needed to develop a vaccine. Frazier's company this morning did announce its late entry into the COVID-19 vaccine game with an acquisition and a collaboration.

Importantly, says Frazier, Merck is going the route of using similar technology to its successful Ebola vaccine, rather than Moderna's (MRNA -9.5% ) "messenger RNA" platform which has never yielded an approved product.

"Speed is one factor, but in some ways we don’t really accept the concept of a race ... We understand the urgency, but our goal isn’t to be the frontrunner in the early stages — it’s to develop a vaccine that is safe and effective."