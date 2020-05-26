BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) reports Q1 operating revenue increase of 112% Y/Y to $250.4M.

Time Charter Equivalent income increased 169% Y/Y to $162M, mainly attributable to higher LPG spot rates and higher fleet utilisation.

EBITDA increased to $126.3M compared to $20.7M Y/Y, primarily due to higher TCE income.

The company achieved VLGC freight rates of $42,300/day, generating a net profit after tax of S$81M.

Also, declared interim cash dividend of $0.20/share amounting to $27.7M, payable on June 12, 2020.

In March, delivered the only remaining LGC to her new owners, generating $15M in liquidity and a net gain of $5M.

The existing $458M Senior Secured Facility was amended to convert $100M of Term Loan to Revolving Credit Facility with all other terms unchanged.

Net leverage ratio decreased to 48.9%, due to solid cash flows from operations, net of $118M total dividends paid for 2019.

Cash and equivalents amounted to $180.1M as at 31 March 2020 and CFO generated a net cash surplus of $141.6M.

