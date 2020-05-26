Though policy responses in Europe have kept the region's financial system from seizing up, the COVID-19's impact on the economy and markets has brought forward new and increased existing vulnerabilities for euro area stability, the European Central Bank said in its May 2020 Financial Stability Review.

Financial stability risks include richly valued asset prices, fragile investment funds, the sustainability of sovereign and corporate debt, and weak bank profitability.

"Repercussions of the pandemic on bank profitability prospects and medium-term public finances will need to be addressed so that our financial system can continue to support the economic recovery," said ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos.

Fiscal measures taken should support economic recovery as they help corporates that are facing cash-flow strains.

But the fiscal actions come with a cost. Increased public debt levels "could trigger a reassessment of sovereign risk by market participants and reignite pressures on more vulnerable sovereigns," the ECB said.

As for banks, the ECB sees significantly lower return on equity than before the pandemic.

Continues to recommend that banks don't pay dividends or buy back stocks until the economic recovery is well established.

