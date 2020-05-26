AerCap delays aircraft deliveries to 2023 and beyond
May 26, 2020 AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)
- AerCap (AER +5%) says it has postponed the delivery of another 37 aircraft that were expected to be delivered in 2021-22 to 2023 and later years, as it seeks to cut cash outlays for this year and next due to market disruptions caused by COVID-19.
- The company says it has now rescheduled the delivery of more than 100 aircraft that were originally planned to be delivered during 2020-22.
- AerCap says the rescheduling will reduce total 2020-21 cash capital spending by $4.7B, and it now expects to have cash capex of $1.1B for the rest of 2020 and $2.5B for 2021.
- "We have taken these steps to better align our delivery schedule with the needs of our airline customers and our OEM partners during this period of market dislocation," CEO Aengus Kelly says, adding that the company expects to reschedule additional aircraft deliveries in the future.