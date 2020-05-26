NY Gov. Cuomo, in his daily press briefing said that the time was right to accelerate infrastructure projects, using the analogy that one must fix the roof "when the sun is shining."

Ridership is low, traffic is reduced, and so he is fast-tracking the Empire Penn Station project, LaGuardia airport, and is calling for renewable energy projects to be implemented downstate (NYC region) after projects were successful upstate, including cross-state transmission lines to get power to NYC.

The efforts, will help stimulate the economy, including creating jobs.

Other projects, like Cross-Hudson tunnels, air-train to LaGuardia and second-avenue subway should also be revitalized and push politics aside.

Cuomo is scheduled to meet with President tomorrow and will talk about these subjects.

E&C stocks that could be impacted include Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J), KBR (NYSE:KBR), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).