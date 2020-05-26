SunTrust's Robyn Karnauskas has lifted her view on Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.6% ) to Hold from Sell and boosted her price target $3 to $73 (flat) after talking with management about remdesivir, approved by the FDA on May 1 for the emergency treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Executives expect to start generating sales in July. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but she believes global revenue could hit $1.1B this year assuming $10K per treatment, likely bullish considering an ICER report that the antiviral's fair value should be ~$4,500.

Piper's Tyler van Buren (Overweight) is more bullish, believing that sales could top $2B if the company prices remdesivir at $4,500.