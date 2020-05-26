Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-92.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.29M (-21.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.