CME Group (CME +2.6% ) will keep its trading floor closed for at least three weeks after May 29, when Illinois's stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted, Fox Business Network reports.

Its trading floor closed at the end of business on March 13.

That news comes as the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, reopened its trading floor this morning on a scaled-down basis, with only 25% of the usual traders on the floor.

CME's setup is "complicated by the unique nature of open outcry trading in our markets," CEO Terry Duffy told shareholders at the company's annual meeting earlier this month.

"There is no way to effectuate social distancing requirements" in CME's open outcry, he said. "Solutions that may be practical for other trading environments are unworkable for our trading floors."