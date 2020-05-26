Alliant Energy (LNT +2% ) unveils plans to add 675 MW of solar power across six Wisconsin counties as part of its goal to add 1K MW of solar power by the end of 2023.

Once operational, Alliant says the energy from the projects will be enough to power 175K homes per year, making the company the largest owner-operator of solar in Wisconsin.

Alliant says its investment in solar power, as well as the recent closure of its Edgewater coal plant in Sheboygan, will reduce carbon emissions by 40% en route to its goal to cut carbon emissions 80% by 2050.