UBS previews Campbell Soup (CPB -1.6% ) ahead of the company's earnings report due out on June 3.

"We believe Campbell beats FQ3 by a healthy margin on incremental sales strength in higher margin categories such as soup (+54%) and dips/meals (>30%), which are typically less seasonally relevant in late spring," updates analyst Stephen Strycula.

UBS expects a key focus for the conference call to be on what CPB guides for FQ4 growth trends as well as any preliminary commentary on how Campbell spends into this sales strength and anticipates lapping Covid in FY21.

UBS lifts its price target on Campbell Soup to $44 from $41 ahead of the print, but keeps a Sell rating in place due to longer-term headwinds.