Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+21.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward.