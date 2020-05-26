The seven largest REITs that specialize in mostly upscale apartments each collected at least 94% of their total rent payments in April, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing recent earnings statements.

That's in contrast to apartment owners, in general, who are feeling pressure as 30M Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventually, luxury apartment owners may feel the squeeze as analysts expect rents to fall for higher-earning tenants as well.

For now, they're fine.

For example, Apartment Investment & Management (AIV +4.3% ), which owns apartments in northern California that house Facebook and other tech workers, has been able to raise rents.

But with amenities such as gyms, community spaces, and pools closed in many buildings, tenants may not be willing to pay higher rents.

Asking rents in luxury buildings in San Francisco fell on an annual basis in April for the first time in 10 years, according to property-data firm Yardi.

Houston-based Camden Property Trust (CPT +4.4% ) is offering renewals at no increase — not bad for a recession — though that compares with 4%-5% increases it charged in recent years.

CPT CEO Ric Campo doesn't see rents falling precipitously. In the case of a prolonged downturn, construction activity would drop sharply, which could lead to increased demand for existing apartments once the economy starts to recover, he said.