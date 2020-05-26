Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.86 (-53.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.53M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

