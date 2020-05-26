NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (-13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

