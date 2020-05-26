Steelcase to call back most of furloughed manufacturing workers
May 26, 2020 1:28 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)SCSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Steelcase (SCS +13.9%) said it was recalling most of its manufacturing employees that were furloughed, as government restrictions have begun to ease, as well as easing the reductions in pay and work hours for employees
- The company said all of its manufacturing and distribution locations are currently open, and many showrooms are beginning to reopen.
- The company said revenue for the March-April period fell 39% Y/Y, with March revenue down 21% and April revenue down 60%.
- As of May 1, 2020, total liquidity was ~$774M