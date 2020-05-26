J.B Hunt gains after Baird boost

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +4.3%) rallies after being elevated to a Best Idea stock pick at Baird in something of a contrarian move.
  • Analyst Benjamin Hartford: "After roughly in-line performance versus the S&P 500 over the past ~8 years and lagging Truckload & Brokerage peers YTD, we see a couple key catalysts forming for JBHT. Cyclically, bottoming Intermodal volume growth in mid-2020 and sequential EBIT margin improvement in 2H20 and 2021 within JBI should begin to demonstrate the unit's still-solid longer-term growth/ROIC potential, even at structurally slower growth rates. Structurally, we believe JBHT's product portfolio, bonded by innovating technology investments, is capable of sustaining above-market revenue growth/ROICs."
  • Hartford thinks the long-term EPS power for JBHT is considerable and lifts the stock to an Outperform rating with a new price target of $125.
