JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) surges 7.8% after CEO Jamie Dimon said banks may not need to build more loan loss reserves in H2.

In addition, the Q2 trading environment is as strong as Q1's, he said during a virtual Deutsche Bank Global Financial Service Conference.

Says about a third of consumers requesting forbearance haven't used it and expects high repayment rates for those exiting forbearance.

He also said it would have to be a "pretty bad" economy for banks to cut their dividends.

Calls JPM a "very valuable" franchise "at these prices."