Apple (AAPL +0.4%) is set to reopen about 100 more retail stores in the U.S. this week, CNBC reports, bringing the overall open total in the country to about 130 (of a total 271).
The company will focus on curbside/storefront service, though some reopening stores will allow walk-in customers. The curbside-storefront approach means online order pickup and service appointments with the company's Genius Bar.
The reopenings this week - a consumer bellwether as Apple stores often serve as retail anchors - are coming in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to the report.
