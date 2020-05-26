Barclays starts off coverage on Lam Research (LRCX +3.4% ) with an Overweight rating on its expectation that the memory market will accelerate to benefit the company.

"The Memory market had great ’17/’18 but was down sharply in 2019. We are comfortable after a down 40%+ year that Memory spend should accelerate at some point led by NAND with DRAM improving later in the year. Spending per wafer continues to rise and DRAM moves to more advanced nodes."

"We understand spot pricing has been declining leading to concerns but we look for Mobile volumes in the 2H to help fill in the demand and expect equipment spend to continue as planned."

Barclays assigns a price target of $315 on LCRX to rep upside potential of more than 16%.