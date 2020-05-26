Telsey upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM +4.7% ) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on its view the retailer will stay hot after a strong performance during the stay-at-home period.

The firm sees WSM benefiting from an accelerated and likely permanent shift to digital that plays to its strength and the shift in consumer spending to home categories in April and May.

Telsey assigns a price target of $80 to Williams-Sonoma vs . the average sell-side PT of $58.05. The PT is above the 52-week high for WSM of $77.00.