GTT Communications (GTT +4.9% ) has announced its president and CEO, Richard Calder, is exiting effective June 1.

The company's launching a search for a new CEO.

The company also says Ernie Ortega has been promoted to chief revenue officer. He joined in June 2019, and was previously CEO of Towerstream.

In the meantime, members of the board (H. Brian Thompson, Nick Adamo, and Benjamin Stein) says they'll provide additional guidance and support to senior executives, and a leadership group has been formed comprising CFO Steven Berns, Ortega, General Counsel Chris McKee and senior VP of operations and engineering Bob Burris.