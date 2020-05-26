Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is up 2.88% and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 6.15% as investors unwind the exercise-at-home trade a bit.
PLNT is seen benefiting from a smaller field of gym operators even as concerns linger over membership growth, while Peloton is getting a valuation check after a strong run.
Also of interest in the working out subsector, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +7.9%) trades at its highest level since before the lockdown began in the U.S. and Nike (NKE +3.5%) is outperforming the broad market.