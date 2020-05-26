Xcel Energy (XEL +2.2% ) says it is exploring how to deliver renewable natural gas to its customers, part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions from the electricity it provides customers by 80% by 2030.

"Methane from landfills, wastewater treatment and agriculture has been used in power generation over the years, but this is the first time Xcel Energy has investigated the fuel's potential for use directly by customers for heating, cooking and other activities in their homes," the company says.

Xcel also says it is "pursuing a vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050."