J.P. Morgan is reiterating its bullishness on cable providers, updating estimates after meeting with managements.

The firm is raising its broadband gain estimates for Q2, while expecting a slowdown in the second-half due to non-pay disconnects in the recession. Overall, it sees a decline in the pace of growth year-over-year.

Meanwhile, though it sees lower video churn coming, the second half should still be hit by an increase in cord-cutting on that side of the businesses, it says.

The firm reiterated its Overweight rating on each of Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), Comcast (CMCSA +2.6% ) and Altice USA (ATUS +0.5% ).

Its price target of $575 on CHTR implies 12% upside; a target of $49 on Comcast implies 23% upside; and its target of $31 on ATUS implies 28% upside.