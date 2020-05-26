Halliburton (HAL +2.7% ) is higher even after UBS downgraded shares to Sell from Neutral with a $7.50 price target, seeing earnings upside as less likely compared with consensus estimates.

COVID-19 disruptions and oil price volatility exacerbated the overcapacity in the North America market, leading to downward pressure on activity and pricing, UBS analyst Amy Wong says.

UBS prefers Baker Hughes (BKR +5.2% ) and TechnipFMC (FTI +6.1% ) among oilfield service providers.

HAL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.