Cowen's Vivien Azer says Nielsen implied organic sales for Coca-Cola (KO +3.0% ) and PepsiCo (PEP +0.1% ) in Q2 are decelerating from the stockpiling trend seen in Q1.

Coca-Cola organic beverage sales are up 6.6% during the quarter so far and PepsiCo organic beverage sales are 3.1% higher, per Nielsen data.

The latest Nielsen report showed that dollar sales of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, refrigerated juice, liquid tea, and RTD coffee were still above 12-week trends, while dollar sales of bottled water, sparkling/still flavored water, sports drinks, ground coffee, and salty snacks were below 12-week trends.