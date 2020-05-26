Total (NYSE:TOT) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) say they expect to spend ~€2B ($2.18B) to relocate battery production from China to a gigafactory in France.

The French automaker says the initiative is part of a series of measures the company is adopting in France, including a €400M-plus investment for future electrified powertrains at its French sites and the production of components currently sourced in Asia.

The companies have said their joint venture will aim to produce batteries for 1M electric vehicles per year by 2030.