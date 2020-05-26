Precious metals miners are taking it on the chin after U.S. gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) settled -1.7% at $1,705.60/oz., as economies around the world further eased coronavirus-linked restrictions, prompting hopes for economic recovery and improving risk appetite.

Mining names are broadly lower: GOLD -5.9% , NEM -6.1% , KGC -5.2% , AU -4.4% , IAG -4.9%, WPM -4.4% .

"There is a risk-on tone in the market, driving the reversal of [gold's] safe-haven flows," says TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.

"A breakdown below $1,700 could crack open the doors towards $1,680," FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga says, although the downside likely will be "cushioned by trade woes, disappointing economic data and growth fears."

Analysts also say some underlying support should come from rising U.S.-China tensions, as "barbs by both sides appear to have inflicted wounds too deep to just mask over," says Kitco's Jim Wyckoff.

The expiration of June gold options also weighs on prices, as traders sell the metal ahead of the expiration to "avoid large margin calls as options in the money become futures contracts needing margin," says George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST