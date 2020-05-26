Boise Cascade (BCC +8.1% ) bounces to its highest since early March as BofA upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $39 price target, edged up from $37, citing a brighter outlook for wood products and higher commodity prices.

Boise's Building Materials Distribution likely is "benefiting from higher commodity prices (i.e., lumber, panels, engineered wood products), which should help offset volume headwinds" from the economic downturn, according to BofA analysts led by George Staphos.

Wood product trends shown by new construction data and repair/remodel activity have been stronger than expected, and volume and price trends continue to shift positively for the rest of 2020, BofA says.

BCC's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.